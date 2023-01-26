Parimatch establishes new GR8 Tech B2B business

Eastern European-facing gaming operator and platform solutions provider Parimatch has established a new B2B division, GR8 Tech.

Headed up by Evgen Belousov, GR8 Tech is the successor to Parimatch Tech, which has been developing the platform and marketing solutions for the Parimatch B2C brand since 2021.

GR8 Tech can provide full tech coverage for established gambling businesses, including its iGaming platform and services, GR8 BaaS (Business-as-a-Service), and the GR8 Parimatch franchise for regulated markets under partner management.

“The creation of GR8 Tech is a long-awaited event, towards which we at Parimatch Tech have been consistently working throughout 2022,” said Parimatch Tech CEO Maksym Liashko. “I am delighted and proud to see Parimatch Tech's people embark on this new B2B journey.

“I'm convinced their experience and expertise under the guidance of GR8 Tech CEO Evgen Belousov will allow them to realise all the ambitious goals the company sets itself.”

GR8 Tech CEO Evgen Belousov commented: “Today’s B2B iGaming market is quite saturated with offers, yet it very much lacks consistency, convenience, and great service. We are here to change that and set a new norm in what a great product means.

“GR8 Tech composes tailor-made gaming solutions designed to evolve and fit the changing business environments, thus allowing our partners the freedom of forward thinking and long-term planning.”

Parimatch brand operators already use GR8 Tech products in 15 markets, including Ukraine, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, and several other countries across Europe, Asia, and Oceania.