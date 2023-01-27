This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Altenar enters Belgium with Starcasino sportsbook deal

27th January 2023 10:11 am GMT

Malta-headquartered sportsbook supplier Altenar has entered Belgium’s regulated market after signing up Starcasino as its latest operator partner.

Altenar has made its full sportsbook solution available to Starcasino, includes its pre-match and live betting offerings, full promotional suite and customer support across risk management, limits and 24/7 communication.

Altenar will act as Starcasino’s technology partner in order to deliver a full 360-degree operation, offering its best-in-class technology provision for both current and prospective future markets.

This deal marks the latest success in an impressive 12 months for Altenar across global markets, recording a record year in revenue generated by the provider on behalf of its operator partners.

“Our sportsbook solution is one of the best and most flexible available, and we are thrilled to bring this to our new partner, Starcasino,” said Altenar sales manager Alejandro Cazorla. “We want to empower our partners, helping them to achieve their goals, launching new markets and the adaptable nature of our solutions allow us to do just that.

Starcasino’s Stefaan Maene added: “When setting out our plan for launch in Belgium, we hoped to have a partner that not only allows us to offer the best possible sports betting experience to players, but works with us to help us both grow.

“We have certainly found that in Altenar, and we look forward to enjoying a great deal of success in this exciting market.”

Starcasino is one of the largest casino operators in Belgium, owning 11 venues across the country, as well as its Starcasino.be online platform.

