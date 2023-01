The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has expanded its voluntary self-exclusion (VSE) list to include sports betting, ahead of the launch of regulated betting in the Commonwealth this week.

Since the first casino in Massachusetts opened in 2015, more than 1,700 people have enrolled in the VSE program for casino gaming, with 1,329 individuals currently enrolled.

With the introduction of retail sports betting on 31 January, individuals will have the option to self-exclude from casino gaming floors, [...]