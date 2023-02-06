Delasport agrees deal to power JNS Gaming’s Lynxbet brand

iGaming solutions provider Delasport has secured a new partnership with Isle of Man-licensed operator JNS Gaming.

The deal will see Delasport supply JNS with its sportsbook, casino, player account management (PAM) platform and managed services solutions to power the operator’s Lynxbet brand.

“We are very pleased with our latest partnership with JNS gaming and look forward to growing their brand with premium Sportsbook and Casino products boosted by our unique set of tools and technologies,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Lynxbet players will soon be able to enjoy powerful personalization and gamification features.”

JNS CEO Jeremy Taylor commented: “We are very excited to be partnering with Delasport for the next phase in our journey. We took our time to ensure we found the right partner, one that could deliver on both our ambitious product and growth aspirations and also customer experience. They have a fantastic products, a strong roadmap of innovation, and a great reputation.

“We want to build a player experience and brand that stands apart from the hundreds of white label operations and Delasport share in this philosophy. Strategic alignment, trust and a genuine partnership approach is vital to us, and we have full confidence that they will take us to the next level and beyond. Exciting times ahead for LynxBet.”