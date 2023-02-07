Kambi extends Sun International sportsbook deal in South Africa

Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi Group has extended its multi-channel sportsbook partnership with South African casino operator Sun International.

The new agreement is a multi-year extension to the SunBet online and retail sportsbook partnership, which was originally signed in November 2017, with Kambi continuing to provide its sports betting technology and services.

“We are pleased to have extended our sportsbook partnership with Sun International, one of the continent’s premier gaming and hospitality groups,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “Since we first partnered in 2017, Sun International has become a valuable partner to Kambi and we look forward to seeing the company’s SunBet online betting brand continue to go from strength-to-strength.”

SunBet CEO Simon Gregory said: “Sun International is delighted to continue its successful sports betting partnership with Kambi and to continue leveraging the company’s award-winning technology and services.

“We have ambitious plans for the SunBet brand over the coming years and I am thrilled we will continue to do this with the support of a world-leading B2B sportsbook like Kambi.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading at SEK204.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday, while shares in Sun International Ltd (JO:SUI) were trading 1.85 per cent lower at ZAR3,298.00 in Johannesburg.