DAZN agrees long-term NFL live streaming deal

Sports entertainment group DAZN has entered into a long-term agreement to deliver live streams of every NFL game to sports fans around the world.

The ten-year agreement with the NFL will provide fans outside the United States with live viewing of every NFL game (regular season, postseason, and Super Bowl), and will be available as a standalone subscription or add-on package within DAZN’s app from the beginning of the 2023 season.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort.

“Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

The deal expands on a long-standing partnership between the NFL and DAZN, with DAZN distributing NFL Game Pass in Canada since 2017 and as a broadcast partner in Germany, Italy and Japan.

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said. “DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL.

"We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”