Kambi seals retail sportsbook deal with del Lago Casino in New York

Sports betting supplier Kambi has agreed a retail sportsbook deal with del Lago Resort and Casino in New York.

Kambi will provide its retail sportsbook technology and services to the venue, which is owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

“We are very excited to sign del Lago Resort and Casino as our newest on-property partner in the state of New York,” said Kambi chief executive Kristian Nylén. “New York is a state known for its passionate sports fans and we are committed to bringing our high-quality sports betting service to the customers of one of the premier properties in the state.”

Lance Young, general manager of del Lago Resort and Casino, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with Kambi and leverage their award-winning sports betting technology as we strive to continue delivering the best casino experiences possible to our customers.

“The addition of Kambi's products and services to our retail sportsbook and modern casino floor will create an even more exciting viewing and betting experience on game days.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.54 per cent higher at SEK204.10 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.