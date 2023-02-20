This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Continent 8 Technologies strengthens Ohio offering

20th February 2023 7:07 am GMT

Global network solutions provider Continent 8 Technologies has expanded its solutions in North America with the launch of its iGaming Cloud in Ohio.

Continent 8’s iGaming Cloud is available to all Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) licensed operators and suppliers and offers a scalable and resilient infrastructure platform that allows customers to host virtual servers, compute, containers, storage and network edge services.

The solution adds to Continent 8’s existing services in Ohio, which comprise data center, network connectivity and cyber security solutions, with its iGaming Cloud also available to customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“We are proud to be the first service provider to offer an iGaming Public Cloud solution in the state of Ohio,” said Continent 8 Technologies innovation director David Brace. “In terms of market entry, cloud offers businesses the quickest and simplest route into a new state. This is true both for new entrants, as well as licensees who utilise the Continent 8 iGaming Cloud in other jurisdictions.

“The flexibility and scalability of the iGaming Cloud provides a range of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery options for those already live in the state and looking to protect their platforms.”

Continent 8 is now live in 25 US states with additional sites set to launch in the coming months such as Nevada, Minnesota and Georgia.

“Expanding our iGaming Public Cloud capability and enabling fast market entry for our customers is an important part of our overall cloud, security and connectivity growth strategy,” said Continent 8 Technologies chief product officer Justin Cosnett.

“We understand the power of the first-mover, pay-as-you-grow advantage in such highly competitive states and markets, and strive to offer this to our customers.”

