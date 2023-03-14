ATP selects Sportradar as next data and betting streaming partner

Sportradar has secured the right to distribute data and betting streams from the ATP Tour.

The company was selected as the successful bidder for the global ATP data and betting streaming rights in an RFP process that launched in January and attracted submissions from five bidders.

“We are grateful to all the bidders who showed such commitment to our content throughout the selection process. Sportradar has been chosen as the best partner to deliver against our growth ambitions due to their combination of product capabilities, global reach and an innovative commercial model that preserved our ability to share in the continued growth of this market,” said David Lampitt, chief executive of TDI, the specialist joint venture vehicle of ATP and ATP Media.

“Since the establishment of TDI, our mission has been clear – to create the most engaging data & streaming products and services for existing tennis fans and bring new fans to the game. If we get this right, we will deliver great returns for the sport. The competitive nature of this process, as well as the compelling successful bid from Sportradar, reflects the incredible value of ATP content. We look forward to forging a successful partnership together.”

Sportradar will begin to offer ATP data and betting streaming in 2024.

“We are delighted that TDI has selected Sportradar as the successful bidder to support the enormous growth of the sport of tennis,” said Carsten Koerl, chief executive of Sportradar. “The capabilities and global scale of our offerings will provide betting operators innovative, best-in-class products and tech savvy tennis fans a richer, more immersive experience that only Sportradar can deliver.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 0.17 per cent higher at $11.48 per share in New York Monday.