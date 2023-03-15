This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

OpenBet seals landmark sportsbook deal in Greece with OPAP

15th March 2023 10:30 am GMT

Endeavor-owned sports betting technology provider OpenBet is entering the Greek market for the first time after agreeing a new long-term partnership with leading operator OPAP.

OpenBet will deliver a new online sportsbook alongside trading and sports content to the Greek operator, which is currently powered by Betgenius.

OPAP becomes the 10th World Lottery Association (WLA) member to partner with OpenBet, and the first in the Greek market, where OpenBet operates one of its largest tech hubs in Athens.

“At OPAP, we always look to offer our customers the highest quality of innovative and entertaining gaming products,” said OPAP chief executive officer Jan Karas. “Therefore, we are very pleased to be partnering with OpenBet and we are looking forward to leveraging their expertise and high-end technology solutions, in order to upgrade customer experience and take our online sports betting activities to new levels.”

OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin , a recent inductee into the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023, commented: “We’re delighted to have partnered with OPAP to help them deliver a best-in-class online sportsbook. The technology, content and services we provide, combined with our flexible and tailormade solutions has made us the leading sports betting partner for WLA members.

“It’s another huge milestone for OpenBet and we’re looking forward to working with Jan and his team at OPAP.”

Shares in OPAP SA (ATH:OPAP) were trading 0.66 per cent higher at €15.19 per share in Athens Wednesday morning.

