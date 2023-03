GAN is shutting down its consumer-facing sports betting and iGaming business in Ontario, Canada.

GAN’s Coolbet online sportsbook and casino will end operations in Ontario by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 22, after one year in the market.

Any bets that have not been settled by that date will be voided and refunded, with all bonus bets unlocked from wagering requirements on March 23.

The operator is encouraging players to withdraw all funds before April [...]