12BET selects Betradar as new sportsbook provider 

Asia-facing operator 12BET has launched a new online sportsbook powered by Sportradar’s Betradar subsidiary.

The integration enables 12BET to expand its offerings and provide players with an enhanced sports betting experience that is supported by real-time data.

The newly launched sportsbook incorporates Betradar's live odds, virtual sports, live streaming, and statistics.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Betradar as our new sportsbook provider,” said a spokesperson for 12BET. “Our aim has always been to provide the best possible experience to our members.

“With Betradar's expertise, we have enhanced our offerings and are positive to provide an unparalleled experience to end-users. We are excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary and have loads of offers ongoing, especially for the IPL."