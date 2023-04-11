Intralot signs retail sports betting deal with Canada’s BCLC

Intralot has signed an agreement to a provide its retail sportsbook platform to Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

The initial three-year contract will see Intralot provide its Orion sports betting platform and relevant managed services across BCLC’s retail network via Photon X retail terminals and GameStation self-service terminals.

These are expected to go live in British Columbia later this year, offering sports and lottery products.

The retail sports offering will be complemented by Intralot’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution, which allows players to prepare digital betslips and generate a QR code for scanning at a retail terminal or self-service terminal.

Upon launch, Intralot’s retail sports betting solution will be available across more than 700 self-service terminals and 3,400 clerk operated terminals in the province.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with BCLC in the sports betting sector,” said Intralot Inc. chairman Nikos Nikolakopoulos. “We are looking forward to a close cooperation with the lottery in order to provide an enhanced retail player experience and responsibly drive the lottery’s growth to further benefit the British Columbia community.”

Intralot also supplies its Lotos X lottery central system to BCLC.

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were unchanged at €0.68 per share in Athens Tuesday morning.