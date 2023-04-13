BetGames licenced to launch Twain Sport in UK

BetGames is set to launch its hybrid sports leagues in the United Kingdom under newly issued licences from the Gambling Commission.

The betting host licences for real and virtual events allow the company to expand beyond its existing live casino offering in the market, with Twain Sport 24/7 basketball and football games the first new products to be released.

“Our latest UK approvals are going to be an absolute game-changer for us,” said BetGames chief executive Andreas Koeberl. “Live since October 2022, Twain Sport has already proven a resounding success having been deployed with 45 operators globally in just six months, as well as 20 more contracts currently under negotiation.”

Twain Sport offer operators a high-turnover schedule to boost engagement and incremental revenue, with 60-second matches available every two minutes around the clock.

“Our mission at BetGames has always been to offer unique products for the iGaming industry,” Koeberl added. “With Twain Sport, we have something truly special for the UK market – the first-of-its-kind high-turnover sporting action that will be the perfect cross-sell for sports betting and casino fans. Perfect for the new low-staking regulatory environment in the UK, we can’t wait to see how it performs!”