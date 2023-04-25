IMG Arena named streaming and integrity partner of NWSL

Endeavour Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has secured the global betting streaming rights and been named integrity partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The multi-year deal with the top tier of women’s soccer in the United States will see IMG Arena capture and deliver data from 161 games per season for its global network of over 460 sportsbook operators.

The company will also distribute live streaming for betting and provide monitoring services to safeguard competitions and tournaments as the league’s official integrity partner.

“As the NWSL continues to grow on and off the field, delivering new opportunities to further engage with our teams and players is critical to unlocking our potential as an entertainment business,” said NWSL chief revenue officer Mitch Poll. “This new partnership is a key step in increasing the value add of our league and we are excited to work alongside IMG Arena as we continue enhancing the fan experience for NWSL fans and sports enthusiasts alike.”

Andrew Turner, IMG Arena commercial partnerships manager Americas added: “We are delighted to be partnering with the world’s premier women’s soccer league to help grow the NWSL’s global reach and engage fans with a front-row seat to every moment of the action. With last season’s record-breaking attendance, new Utah and Bay Area franchises set to join in 2024, and a new-format Challenge Cup, the NWSL is one of the most exciting properties in global sports and a fantastic addition to our expanding US soccer portfolio.”