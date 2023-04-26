BtoBet extends sportsbook partnership with PremierBet in Africa

NeoGames-owned sportsbook provider BtoBet has agreed a multi-year partnership extension with pan-African operator PremierBet.

BtoBet has supported PremierBet’s online launch across 23 African jurisdictions, having been selected to power the operator in 2017.

“We are proud to have cemented this partnership extension, and that BtoBet will keep on supporting PremierBet as they further expand their presence and strengthen their position as the leading operator in Africa,” said BtoBet managing director Dima Reiderman. “BtoBet is a partner which is trusted to provide cutting-edge and flexible sportsbook technology that will unlock brands’ potential, and it is with great pleasure to have this recognised by such a leader as PremierBet.”

A PremierBet spokesperson added: “We are pleased to continue our journey with BtoBet, a partnership that has brought huge success for our brand as we seek to reinforce our position in Africa. Through this partnership we are able to tap into BtoBet’s cutting-edge technology and product which will empower us as a market-leading brand.

"This agreement is an important building block in our long-term strategy to deliver an optimal player experience, and we are excited to continue to work closely with BtoBet to evolve the partnership.”