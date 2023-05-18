This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

Ivan Toney hit with 8 month ban from football over betting breaches

18th May 2023 10:16 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

English Premier League footballer Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for eight months for breaching The Football Association’s betting rules.

The Brentford striker was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.

The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and Toney admitted to the remaining 232. 

His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. The written reasons for the sanctions will be published in due course, and The FA will wait to review them before commenting further.

Toney, who has been capped once for England, will now miss Brentford’s final two games of the season and will be unable to return to football until 16 January 2024.

He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September. He has also been fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

"Today I have received notification of my eight month ban from football following a hearing before an FA Regulatory Commission that took place yesterday. I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next eight months," Toney said.

"The written reasons for the Commission's decision have not yet been published, so I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford FC and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time. I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season."

Related Tags
English Premier League Football Sports Betting The FA United Kingdom
Related Articles

NFL suspends five players for gambling

BoyleSports named new shirt sponsor of Coventry City FC

Zynga founder Pincus steps down from operational duties

Winners and Losers 2012: Zynga

Zynga loses general manager of Zynga Poker

Why PokerStars is buying Full Tilt Poker

Zynga takes online players offline for inaugural poker event

digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
Indigo Magic
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar