Gaming Innovation Group begins search for new CEO

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has begun the search for a new chief executive to replace Richard Brown.

Brown has announced his intention to step down at the end of this year, having assumed leadership of GIG in September 2019 following the departure of former chief executive and co-founder Robin Reed.

“Richard has done a tremendous job with GiG over the years and the company is in a very good position driving shareholder value going forward,” said Petter Nylander, chair of Gaming Innovation Group. “We are pleased that Richard has agreed to stay until the end of the year to secure a smooth transition.”

The change in leadership follows a strategic review that was launched in February with the intention of splitting GiG into two distinct businesses, Media (affiliate marketing) and Platform & Sportsbook.

Brown said of his planned departure: “It has been a true honor and privilege to be part of Gaming Innovation Group’s development over the past eight years and the last four years as CEO, leading an incredible group of people towards, as I see it, the unparalleled strategic position across the B2B value chain that the group has created.

“I have no doubt that the teams throughout the organisation and the management groups of the respective business units have the skills and passion to continue the growth of the business towards its financial and operational targets.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) closed at NOK26.40 per share in Oslo Friday, prior to this morning’s announcement.