This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Oddin.gg powers MerkurXTIP’s eSports betting expansion

9th June 2023 9:15 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Serbian sports betting and gaming operator MerkurXTIP brand has launched a new Oddin.gg-powered eSports betting offering.

MerkurTIP, a subsidiary of Gauselmann Group, said that the launch is in response to a surge in demand for eSports betting in the country.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, entering the esports betting market is a natural progression for MerkurXTIP,” said MerkurXTIP head of online Nenad Aleksic. “By partnering with Oddin.gg, we can provide our customers with an exciting way of betting on their favorite esports events.

“We are confident that this collaboration will be a great success.”

Oddin.gg co-founder and managing director of partnerships Marek Suchar added: We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to MerkurXTIP as they become a part of the Oddin.gg family.

“The fusion of their extensive knowledge in the sports betting industry and our state-of-the-art esports solutions is poised to generate a great synergy, fostering success for both organizations.”

Related Tags
eSports Gauselmann Group iGaming Merkur Gaming MerkurXTIP Oddin Serbia Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Play
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution