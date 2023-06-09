Oddin.gg powers MerkurXTIP’s eSports betting expansion

Serbian sports betting and gaming operator MerkurXTIP brand has launched a new Oddin.gg-powered eSports betting offering.

MerkurTIP, a subsidiary of Gauselmann Group, said that the launch is in response to a surge in demand for eSports betting in the country.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, entering the esports betting market is a natural progression for MerkurXTIP,” said MerkurXTIP head of online Nenad Aleksic. “By partnering with Oddin.gg, we can provide our customers with an exciting way of betting on their favorite esports events.

“We are confident that this collaboration will be a great success.”

Oddin.gg co-founder and managing director of partnerships Marek Suchar added: “We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to MerkurXTIP as they become a part of the Oddin.gg family.

“The fusion of their extensive knowledge in the sports betting industry and our state-of-the-art esports solutions is poised to generate a great synergy, fostering success for both organizations.”