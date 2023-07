Finland’s state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus is looking for a partner to overhaul its online sports betting offering, hot on the heels of the award of its live casino contract.

The monopoly operator is seeking bids from suppliers for a new fixed odds betting solution that includes a fully managed platform, managed trading services, and on-demand IT consultancy services.

The previous tender for Veikkaus’ sports betting solution was won by SBTech in 2019, just prior to its acquisition [...]