Genius Sports signs five-year extension to exclusive NFL partnership

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has extended its agreement with the National Football League (NFL) to continue as its exclusive official data and Watch & Bet distribution partner.

The extended agreement runs until the end of the 2027/28 season and sees Genius Sports remain as the exclusive distributor of the NFL’s official live game data and Next Gen Stats (NGS) feeds to global media and betting markets.

The deal also includes exclusive rights to distribute digital advertising inventory and marks and logos to sportsbooks, and NFL low latency Watch & Bet live game video feeds to international sportsbooks, as well as integrity monitoring services for all NFL games.

Beginning with the 2023/24 season, Genius Sports and the NFL have also reached a multi-year agreement to distribute Watch & Bet live game video feeds to sportsbooks in the US and Canada.

“Since our partnership began in 2021, Genius Sports has been an integral part of taking our official data feeds to market and working with sportsbooks to develop new ways for fans to engage with the NFL,” said NFL vice president of business development & strategic investments Brent Lawton. “We’re excited to extend our relationship with Genius and look forward to working with them to develop the next generation of NFL fans.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NFL for five further seasons from today, through Super Bowl LXII. In just two years, the NFL and Genius Sports have set a new standard for data-driven fan engagement, and we look forward to powering immersive experiences for NFL fans, broadcasters, teams, sportsbooks, brands and more.

“Also, Genius Sports will continue to help safeguard the integrity of all NFL games, which is critically important to the NFL, by continuing to provide our 24/7 bet monitoring services.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 5.83 per cent lower at $5.81 per share in New York Wednesday.