IGT expands Mississippi footprint with new retail sportsbook

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) is powering a new retail sportsbook at the Palace Casino Resort in Mississippi, with an on-premise mobile sports betting offering to follow.

The Contact Sports and Race Book at the Biloxi-based venue offers players a range of pre-game and in-play wagering options at the venue's four walk-up betting windows, as well as via four IGT PlaySports-powered self-service betting kiosks.

“Elevating the Contact Sports and Race Book with IGT PlaySports technology and services positions us for continued growth and supports our mission of delivering high-quality gaming experiences to our Palace Casino Resort guests," said Palace Casino Resort general manager Keith Crosby.

“With football season just two months away, we could not be more excited for the sportsbook offering that we've created in partnership with IGT, and we're confident it will bring incremental visitation and excitement to Palace Casino Resort.”

IGT president of sports betting Joe Asher added: “IGT PlaySports has a successful track record in powering sportsbooks across Mississippi, and we're excited to extend that momentum with Palace Casino Resort in advance of the fall sports calendar.

“We look forward to working with Palace Casino Resort to maximize player acquisition and engagement opportunities and reap the many benefits of an IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook.”

Palace Casino Resort also plans to use IGT PlaySports’ technology to power on-premise mobile sports betting once all regulatory approvals are met.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.41 per cent higher at $32.33 per share in New York Thursday.