Penn Entertainment completes migration of Barstool Sportsbook & Casino

Penn Entertainment has completed the migration of its Barstool Sportsbook & Casino offering to the company’s proprietary technology platform.

The migration to Penn’s custom technology stack brings all components of its online gaming operations in the United States in-house and enhances the Barstool Sportsbook product offering.

This includes a significantly upgraded user experience with streamlined navigation, faster load times, expanded wagering markets, enhanced promotions, and deeper integrations with theScore app.

The migration to the new technology platform was completed simultaneously across all 16 jurisdictions where Barstool Sportsbook operates during the MLB All-Star Break last week.

The platform deployment and product upgrade completes Penn’s long-term strategic objective to achieve technology independence, which has seen the acquisition of Score Media and Gaming and launch of Penn Game Studios in 2021.

“Migrating onto our proprietary technology platform and introducing a fully upgraded Barstool Sportsbook is a milestone achievement,” said Penn Entertainment CEO and president Jay Snowden. “Having full control of our product and roadmap will lead to improved operational efficiency and the ability to quickly introduce new features, bespoke promotions and wagering markets.

“I want to congratulate our Interactive team members who worked tirelessly to ensure a successful on schedule migration, which better positions us to compete in the online gaming space.”

Benjie Levy, head of Penn Interactive and president and chief operating officer of theScore, commented: “A technology migration of this scale requires an enormous amount of coordination and planning, and I’m extremely proud of our Interactive team who stepped up to the challenge to execute this complex project on time and with minimal disruption to customers.

“Deploying our technology infrastructure puts our experienced in-house team, who built the platform from the ground up, in full control of the end-to-end customer journey and all product development. With this proven technology powering a significantly enhanced Barstool Sportsbook, we are primed to deliver a world class online sportsbook and casino experience to customers in the US.”

Shares in Penn Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) closed 4.06 per cent lower at $25.99 per share in New York Friday.