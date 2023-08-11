BtoBet set for North America debut with PlayAlberta sportsbook deal

NeoGames’ sportsbook subsidiary BtoBet is set to enter the North American market for the first time after entering into a long-term sportsbook partnership with Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC).

BtoBet will provide PlayAlberta, the only regulated iGaming site in the Canadian province, with a fully managed sportsbook, which will be migrated to BtoBet’s technology during the third quarter of the year.

PlayAlberta’s gaming platform is powered by NeoPollard Interactive, a joint venture between NeoGames and Pollard Banknote.

“We are delighted to enter into this long-term partnership with PlayAlberta, allowing us to enhance and expand their sports betting platform and services,” said NeoGames president and head of iGaming Tsachi Maimon. “As a proven leader in sportsbook provision, BtoBet is confident that this collaboration with PlayAlberta will provide their players with the optimal betting entertainment they demand - be it a strong offering related to hockey, player props, or same game parlays.

“We are excited to usher in the next generation of betting experiences through localised betting offers, including offers for the Canadian Football League, the Premier Lacrosse League, and unique special bets for a variety of sports focused on Canadian athletes.”

PlayAlberta said that the switch to a new sportsbook provider will strengthen the sports betting option for players, with the return of the NFL, NHL, and MLB playoffs in the next few weeks.

“Our team at AGLC continues to find ways to improve all aspects of PlayAlberta.ca,” said AGLC vice president of gaming Dan Keene. “Partnering with BtoBet expands the sports betting options for users on Alberta’s only legal, gambling website. Soon, players can choose from a variety of new, pre‐game props, in‐game bets or unique, same‐game parlays.”

As PlayAlberta.ca goes through the sportsbook provider migration process, there will be an interruption to its sports betting service between 12 and 14 August. Players will still have access to their account and all other PlayAlberta games during that time.