Delasport launches sportsbook with Campeón Gaming brands

iGaming solutions provider Delasport has launched new online sportsbooks for Campeón Gaming’s Foggybet and 21.red brands.

After entering into a deal with the Greek operator in June, Delasport’s sportsbook has now gone live with the two brands.

“We are honoured to offer our sportsbook to Foggybet and 21.red,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We are leading the way, as the most modern sportsbook out there.

“We are offering to our partners not just the traditional sportsbook functionality stack and content coverage but awesome features like personalisation, unique ways to bet, comprehensive player engagement tools and more.”

Delasport vice president of business development Rosaire GaleaCavallaro added: “Every launch is very special for us. While we’re rapidly expanding, we still treat each partner with the individual attention they deserve, and we’re excited to see them grow alongside us.”