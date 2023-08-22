This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fanatics opens second retail sportsbook in Ohio

22nd August 2023 8:54 am GMT
Fanatics Betting and Gaming has opened a new retail sportsbook in Ohio through its partnership with Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Cleveland Guardians.

The Fanatics Sportsbook at Progressive Field is located outside the Right Field District Gate and features two betting windows, four self-service betting kiosks and seven TV monitors.

The opening marks Fanatic’s second retail sportsbook in the state following the opening of Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus in partnership with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’re very excited to partner with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to bring a retail sportsbook location, their first in Major League Baseball, outside Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland,” said Cleveland Guardians vice president of corporate and premium partnerships Ted Baugh. “This will provide our fans a very convenient in-person option to place bets.”

Fanatics Betting and Gaming chief business officer Ari Borod commented: “This is Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s first retail sportsbook at a Major League Ballpark.

“We designed this location to complement our online sports betting app and usher in a brand new sports betting experience with the most rewarding online sportsbook in Ohio, allowing customers to earn up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook is currently available online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee, with two retail locations in Ohio, as well as the only retail sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField in Maryland.

Cleveland Guardians Fanatics MLB Ohio Sports Betting United States
