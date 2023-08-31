White Hat Gaming enters Ohio with Bally’s

White Hat Gaming has rolled out its PAM platform in the state of Ohio under its exclusive partnership with Bally’s Corp.

The exclusive B2B partnership announced earlier this year will see Bally’s roll out across multiple states using White Hat Gaming’s PAM platform, which includes CRM marketing support, a proprietary cashier and player protection tools.

The deal also includes White Hat’s Traveling Wallet to improve player retention and enhance the user experience for out of state players.

“We are thrilled to provide Bally’s with our PAM platform in Ohio, the first major launch as part of our exclusive partnership with the renowned operator group,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phil Gelvan. “Supported by our unique Traveling Wallet functionality, in-house cashier and responsible gaming tools, Bally’s is now primed for success in The Buckeye state.

“We’re completely focused on repeating our success in Ohio and ensuring Bally’s receives the same PAM technology support across multiple markets in the near future.”

Robeson Reeves, CEO at Bally’s, added: “As we continue to expand our online presence across the US, adding to our well-established retail footprint, it is a pleasure to have our PAM provided by an equally ambitious and innovative company.

“We are thrilled to be working with White Hat Gaming and look forward to accelerating our growth through its revolutionary platform which will aid us in becoming the premier, full-service, vertically integrated casinos and resorts, online sports betting, and iGaming company.”

Shares in Bally's Corp. (NYSE:BALY) were trading 0.85 per cent higher at $16.60 per share in New York Thursday.