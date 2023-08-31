Sporttrade betting app launches in Colorado

Philadelphia-based sports betting technology company Sporttrade has rolled out its Sporttrade betting app in Colorado, the second state to go live with the in-play sport wagering app.

Sporttrade has joined forces with local operator GF Gaming to launch the app, which promises to offer a “differentiated and fairer” product to esports bettors within the Centennial State, along with access to better odds, strong liquidity and an instant in-play experience.

"Today we're privileged to introduce the Sporttrade experience in Colorado," said Sporttrade founder and CEO Alex Kane. "Our launch today proves that Sporttrade can operate in any jurisdiction, with the same great features our customers have come to know us for; great prices, awesome liquidity, and the ability to always trade in and out of bets at fair value."

Kane added:"As our industry continues to shift focus towards differentiation and product, I'm proud to say that Sporttrade delivers the best in-play experience the world has ever seen.

"Thank you to the wonderful folks at the Colorado Division of Gaming, thank you to our growing family of customers, and most of all, I want to thank the fantastic Sporttrade team of employees, advisors, and investors."

Roger Brown, general manager of GF Gaming and Easy Street Casino said: "Having seen what Sporttrade has already achieved with its innovative and successful launch in New Jersey, we firmly believe that the brand and platform make for an ideal partnership for us in Colorado."

"Providing a better odds experience for the player is what GF Gaming has always been about, and Sporttrade brings that same priority to the sports betting market in Colorado."