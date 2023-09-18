OpenBet set for Brazil entry with Play7.Bet sportsbook deal

Sports betting solutions provider OpenBet is set to enter Brazil after agreeing to power a new online and retail sportsbook offering for Play7.Bet.

Play7.Bet will take a full stack of products and services from OpenBet, including its betting engine and managed trading services, as well as player account management (PAM) technology.

“We are very excited to have signed a deal with Play7.Bet,” said OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin. “Our sports-first approach to product - platform development is unique and with 25 years of success entering and developing regulated markets, OpenBet is in the perfect position to help partners like Play7 win in this market.

“From the very first days of the UK market through Greece, Australia and the US, it has always been clear that investing in and partnering with competent local companies with coherent and compelling plans, is a strong foundation for success in new markets. For this reason, we are pleased and honored to have been selected to work with Play7 in Brazil.”

Play7.Bet CEO Moises Deiab said: “We are very proud and excited to be partnering with OpenBet. OpenBet is well known for having the most complete and scalable sports betting products and services in the world and their value to us will be critical.

“It was also crucial to us to be working with a company that has always demonstrated its commitment to responsible gaming, player protection, local investment and regulated markets. We have big plans for the market and OpenBet is at the heart of them.”