IMG extends Australian Professional Leagues partnership

Endeavor-owned IMG has renewed its exclusive data and streaming rights partnership with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), the governing body for football in Australia.

The new multi-year deal will enable IMG to continue to manage APL’s international media rights, excluding Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s sports data and technology arm, IMG Arena, will capture and deliver match data from every match, including the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women, to over 460 regulated global sportsbook operators.

IMG Arena will also distribute live streaming to betting operators internationally, outside of Australia, and will provide both leagues with full integrity monitoring and analysis services.

“We are proud to have developed a strong relationship with APL and helped them achieve significant growth for the A-Leagues over the past six years,” said Dale Levin, IMG media senior vice president for Australasia and Southeast Asia. “These are the Asia-Pacific region’s premium football leagues, promising unmissable men’s and women’s action for fans and broadcasters, as well as a popular time zone for sportsbooks globally.

“We are excited to continue this journey with APL and are committed to taking A-League to an even wider global audience, deepening fan engagement, and protecting the integrity of their events, whilst further increasing the value of the leagues.”

Nick Garcia, commissioner of the A-Leagues, commented: “This extension and expansion of this partnership is testament to the growth opportunity that exists in Australian and New Zealand football right now, and we look forward to continuing to work with IMG to utilise their invaluable expertise and expansive global network.

“The A-Leagues is home to national team stars, international talent and the Matildas and Socceroos of the future. With three new women’s teams in the Liberty A-League Women, and two men’s teams to come to the Isuzu UTE A-League men, we have more football, more goals and more stories for fans to connect with.”