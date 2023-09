Kentucky’s retail sports betting market recorded over $4.5 million in wagers during the first two weeks since launch on September 7.

The preliminary numbers for in-person sports betting were revealed Thursday by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, ahead of next week’s launch of online sports betting in the state.

“This is a strong number that certainly reflects the excitement Kentuckians have for the opening of sports wagering,” said Governor Beshear. “With college football and the NFL season underway, [...]