Denmark to introduce mandatory Player ID for retail betting market

Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has confirmed plans to introduce mandatory player identification for bets placed at retail kiosks or betting shops across the country.

Four years after first being mooted by the country’s government, the new requirement takes effect from 1 October, with licensed gambling operators able to choose whether to issue their players with a physical Player ID card, or allow players to use a virtual ID through a mobile app.

The Player ID must be linked to a registered gambling account with a licensed operator, where players can receive their winnings, set a deposit limit and ensure that they do not lose their winnings if a betting slip is lost.

The new Player ID will also enable those who have excluded themselves from gambling via Denmark’s ROFUS self-exclusion programme to also be blocked from gambling in retail premises.

The regulator said that the new requirement will increase consumer protection and reduce the risk of young people gambling at retail betting kiosks and shops, while also strengthening efforts to combat match-fixing and money laundering.

The implementation comes four years after the Danish government agreed to introduce mandatory player identification for retail sports betting in November 2019.