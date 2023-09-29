Kambi extends ATG sportsbook partnership

Kambi has agreed a multi-year extension to its sportsbook partnership with Swedish horse racing and sports betting operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG).

The contract renewal extends a partnership first agreed in 2018, with Kambi continuing to provide its technology across ATG’s online and retail network of nearly 1,500 outlets in Sweden.

“Our strategy has always been to power market leaders or those with the potential for market leadership and in ATG we have a valued partner that has achieved just that since launching with Kambi in 2019,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén.

“A sportsbook which offers the flexibility for operators to differentiate is vital in such a highly competitive market, and this partnership exemplifies our ability to deliver long-term value to our network of partners, solidifying our position as the industry’s leading sports betting supplier.”

ATG chief executive Hans Lord Skarplöth said: “Kambi's premium sportsbook technology has been a very important factor in our growth and success. We look forward to continuing this productive partnership as we strive to deliver exciting sports betting experiences to our customers.”

ATG is the 7th partnership renewal Kambi has signed this year, following in the footsteps of Corredor Empresarial, LeoVegas, Paf, Rank Group, Rush Street Interactive and Sun International.

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.36 per cent higher at SEK166.40 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.