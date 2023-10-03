Stats Perform partners Electronic Arts for Opta real-time data

Sports data provider Stats Perform is providing its Opta real-time data for Electronic Arts’ newly launched football video game EA SPORTS FC24.

Under a new long-term partnership, Opta’s data from more than 200 men’s and women’s competitions globally is being used to optimise and validate FC24’s player rating and new PlayStyles features, ensuring player traits and skills mirror real-life.

“Today’s fans enjoy experiencing football in lots of different ways and we’re proud that Opta data continues to be at the core of their experiences, on every screen and format,” said Stats Perform CEO Carl Mergele. “We are delighted that our ongoing investment in collecting, generating and distributing the fastest, most accurate detailed data has been trusted by EA to play a role in such an exciting new experience.

“We hope FC24 players will love the added realism that Opta provides and it will bring them even closer to the game and to sport.”

EA Sports head of data collection & licensing Michael Mueller-Moehring commented: “This is an exciting new direction for us. For FC24 we’re seeing the very first introduction of Opta into the game, helping us to validate and optimise our existing processes but going into future years, we’ll see the partnership expand to new heights.

“Broadcasters, leagues, and clubs globally have used Opta’s data to educate fans about the beauty in the detail of football for over 25 years, making Opta a fundamental and trusted part of global football fans’ lives. That’s exactly why we sought to partner with Opta, to ensure we’re bringing that same level of beauty and realism to our game.”