Taiwan Sports Lottery selects Sportradar as technology partner

The Taiwan Sports Lottery has selected Sportradar as its technology and services provider for the consortium that will operate the Taiwan Sports Lottery from 2024 to 2033.

ORAKO, Sportradar’s end-to-end sportsbook and player account management solution, will be implemented across more than 2,600 retail outlets in Taiwan, as well as for web and mobile channels.

The company will also supply its managed trading services, pre-match and live data and odds, audiovisual streaming, marketing and other Sportradar ORAKO solution integrated services.

The contract includes the delivery of lottery terminals and printers, along with digital multimedia displays to provide live sports and betting information in retail outlets.

The consortium which Sportradar joins was formed by ADATA Technology as the licence holder, with Taiwan Sports Lottery Company (TSLC) as the operator and also China Trust Bank. The partnership was awarded the third Sports Lottery licence by the Taiwan Government’s Sports Administration in December 2022.

Ted Lin, President of Taiwan Sports Lottery Company, said: “Our aim is to redefine the sports betting experience and Sportradar has a full suite of technological solutions to help us achieve that.”

“With a proven track record of working with established lottery providers globally, we look forward to harnessing the synergies with Sportradar to transform the sports betting landscape in Taiwan.”

Carsten Koerl, chief executive of Sportradar, said: “Our experience working with government-run lotteries around the world, coupled with our innovative technology and end-to-end ORAKO solution means Sportradar is well-placed to operate as part of a successful consortium for the Taiwan Sports Lottery.”

“We’re able to bring the full range of betting services to deliver a high-quality and consistent experience for people playing the games, whether they’re in retail outlets, playing via the internet or on their mobile devices.”

The Taiwan Sports Lottery’s sales were NT$60.2 billion (€1.77 billion) in 2022. In the first eight months of 2023 sales have reached NT$42.4 billion, versus NT$34.9 billion in the same period of 2022.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) gained 1.88 per cent to close at $9.75 per share in New York on Tuesday.