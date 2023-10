Toronto-listed operator NorthStar Gaming is set to expand its NorthStarBets brand across the whole of Canada through its acquisition of Slapshot Media.

NorthStarBets.com went live in Ontario in May 2022 and will soon go live in every Canadian province.

The national website will offer online gaming and sports betting through a wholly-owned subsidiary that was acquired with Slapshot Media and in partnership with the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

“We are thrilled to take this groundbreaking step and become [...]