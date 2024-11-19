Delaware North partners Playtech for new US platform

Casino operator Delaware North is upgrading its Betly mobile sportsbook and casino and in the United States with Playtech.

Playtech is providing the new platform for the Betly sportsbook, beginning with this month’s launch in Ohio, with Betly’s operations in Arkansas, Tennessee and West Virginia set to migrate to the Playtech platform in the coming months.

Betly offers both sports betting and online gaming in West Virginia.

“We are very pleased to partner with Playtech to provide Betly customers with an enhanced mobile sports betting and online casino experience powered by an industry leader,” said Lee Terfloth, chief interactive gaming officer for Delaware North.

“Not only that, but our team can now offer players robust promotional features through the Playtech platform, which will allow Betly to offer customers an array of enticing and personalized offerings, including bonus bets, boosts, drawings and tournaments. As a result, customers will experience tailored content to engage them based on their historical betting activity.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.50 per cent lower at 722.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.