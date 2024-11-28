Playtech signs multi-product deal with Bar One Racing

Playtech has agreed a multi-product deal to power a new online sportsbook and gaming platform for Bar One Racing in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The agreement builds on a successful partnership between the two companies, which has seen Playtech power the operator’s retail sports product for more than ten years.

The new four-year deal includes Playtech's online sportsbook, casino and live casino solutions in the UK and Ireland, with the company also continuing to serve as the exclusive provider of self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) to Bar One in Ireland.

“Bar One has become a driving force in Ireland and we are excited to build on our successful partnership to help them grow further,” said Playtech vice president of sports commercial Yori Arami. “Our software performance has made this ongoing partnership possible, and the new Digital Sportsbook and Casino proposition further increases the collaboration between the two companies.

“We are set on progressing plans to provide a customer centric roadmap for the years ahead, as we continue to develop new technologies aimed at improving and maximising performance in the digital and the retail space.”

Bar One CEO Barney O’Hare commented: “We are very pleased to extend further our important relationship with industry leader Playtech. With a full and recent upgrade and digitalisation of our entire Retail estate we have installed brand new sports terminals which form a key part of the future success of our company.

“We are very excited to also now bring the best Digital Sportsbook and Casino product to our customers and look forward to the success this partnership will undoubtedly bring.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.14 per cent lower at 730.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.