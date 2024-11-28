This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Tabcorp expands esports offering with PandaScore

28th November 2024 9:48 am GMT

Tabcorp has partnered with esports supplier PandaScore to expand its esports offering in Australia.

Tabcorp will initially integrate PandaScore’s esports data and odds services for its three biggest esports titles: Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Dota 2.

This will be expanded in the near future to include PandaScore’s full suite of titles and markets.

The expanded esports offering will be available to Tabcorp customers both at betting shops and online via the operator’s website and apps.

“This partnership with PandaScore is invaluable to our investment in esports. It gives us access to dedicated esports trading and odds creation services for the most popular titles, with eyes to build out a full esports offering fit for the next generation of bettors,” said Tabcorp trading manager David Beirne.

“This partnership is another step in creating the ultimate sports entertainment experience for our customers.”

Oliver Niner, head of B2B at PandaScore, added: “We are very excited about working with one of the biggest operators in Australia. Tabcorp is an Australian institution with outstanding visibility and market penetration and a pedigree for success.

“Rolling out our best-in-class esports products to a market leader in Australia builds on our existing successes in this market, and it’s one we’re confident we can continue fostering growth in.”

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:TAH) gained 1.85 per cent to close at AU$0.55 per share in Sydney Thursday. 

