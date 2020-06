Sydney-listed sportsbook supplier BetMakers Technology Group has secured the rights to offer fixed odds horse race betting at New Jersey racetrack Monmouth Park.

The five-year deal with the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen Association and Darby Development, owner of Monmouth Park racetrack, will see BetMakers offer fixed odds betting to bettors via betting terminals and kiosks.

The company said that the agreement will have a material impact on its financial performance, and expects to generate in excess of [...]