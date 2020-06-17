This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Canada’s BCLC launches Scientific Games sports trading service

17th June 2020 11:18 am GMT
Scientific Games

Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has strengthened its sports betting operations through Scientific Games’ OpenTrade Managed Trading Services (MTS).

BCLC’s PlayNow.com has gone live with the full OpenTrade risk and liability management service, including access to proprietary feeds and pre-match and in-play pricing across a range of US sports.

This allows BCLC to offer 300,000 events, including 200,000 in-play events and over 25m markets per year, once the global sporting calendar returns to normal levels.

“BCLC is a valued customer and we’re excited to launch OpenTrade with the lottery,” said Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games. “OpenTrade is the final piece of the jigsaw that will allow BCLC to provide its large customer base with exciting experiences that are backed by reliable technology and trading expertise.

“We’re looking forward to next chapter of our journey with BCLC. They have an excellent team who are demonstrating the power of bringing digital gaming and betting experiences to the forefront of world lottery strategies.”

BCLC now utilizes the company’s full OpenSports product suite as part of the provincial lottery operator’s agreement with Scientific Games to power its digital sports betting offering through 2024.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 0.64 per cent at $15.77 per share in New York Tuesday.

