BetMGM to enter Oregon with retail sports betting deal

Roar Digital, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC, has entered into a long-term agreement with the Confederate Tribes of Grand Ronde to become the Tribe’s exclusive sports betting partner in Oregon.

The deal will see Roar Digital open a BetMGM Sportsbook at one of the state’s largest casinos, Spirit Mountain Casino, later this year.

Alongside the retail sportsbook, Roar Digital will also roll out an on-reservation mobile sports betting app, as well as an eventual state-wide online sports betting offering, as it becomes available to the Tribe, pending regulatory approval.

“We have found a great partner in the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and Spirit Mountain Casino and look forward to working with the Tribe to bring a leading retail and online sports betting experience to Oregon," said Roar Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt

“This joint venture between two of the gaming industry's most recognizable brands will bring a world class sports betting offering to Oregon,” said Stan Dillon, general manager of Spirit Mountain Casino. “We're excited to launch this partnership with BetMGM, which will allow us to extend our established position as the Northwest's premier entertainment destination.”

Roar Digital currently operates thirteen BetMGM Sportsbooks across Nevada, Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana, Colorado, West Virginia and New Jersey.

Shares in MGM Resort International (NSQ:MGM) closed down 1.96 per cent at $18.97 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 2.39 per cent at 753.60 pence per share in London Thursday.