Gaming Intelligence
FanDuel extends Sportradar partnership to include NFL data

19th June 2020 9:10 am GMT
Sportradar

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has expanded its partnership with sports data provider Sportradar to include the use of official NFL league data.

The new agreement means that FanDuel now has access to all major US sports data from Sportradar.

“We’ve been long-time partners with Sportradar, a company that shares a unique vision of engaging with sports fans, so extending the depth of our partnership with Sportradar was a natural next step,” said FanDuel Sportsbook general manager Niall Connell. “Continuing to use Sportradar stats will allow us to further deliver on our promise of improving the experience for our customers.”

Sportradar vice president of US sales and gaming Neale Deeley commented: “FanDuel has been an excellent partner, and we’re pleased to expand our relationship with them. FanDuel remains on the forefront of the betting and gaming industry and consistently delivers for its loyal customers. We look forward to continued success together.”

In partnership with Sportradar, the FanDuel Sportsbook was the first US operator to offer live streaming for tennis and European soccer, as well as international soccer, darts and Korean baseball.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading up marginally by 0.13 per cent at 11,165.00 pence per share in London earlier Friday.

FanDuel Flutter Entertainment Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data United States
