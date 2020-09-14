Intralot seals new gaming machine monitoring deal in New Zealand

Athens-listed Intralot has secured a new three-year deal to continue providing Electronic Monitoring Services (EMS) in New Zealand.

The agreement with the country’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) will see Intralot provide its EMS solutions across New Zealand until 2025, including comprehensive reporting, accounting, auditing and secure management for Class 4 gaming machines.

EMS was first introduced by Intralot in March 2007 to track and monitor gaming machine operations in pubs and clubs, ensuring the integrity of games and accurate financial reporting.

“We would like to thank DIA for its continued confidence and trust more than a decade,” said Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis. “The extension of our partnership is an endorsement of our successful cooperation in implementing a high-quality operating service performance out of EMS.

“Our world-class solution, designed according to Gaming Association standards, serves the most demanding regulatory environments and we are committed to continue supporting DIA on establishing a responsible gaming environment for the local player community.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading 2.99 per cent higher at €0.138 per share in Athens Monday morning.