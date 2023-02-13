Light & Wonder trials new VLTs with Oregon Lottery

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has entered a deal with the Oregon Lottery to test its newest video lottery terminal (VLT) cabinet and games.

Light & Wonder will test 100 of its new Kascada Dual Screen Multi-Game VLTs at retailers around the Salem, Oregon area.

The cabinets will feature games including Treasure Fruits, Flush Frenzy Poker, Lightning Tusks, American Original Stars & Bars, Bier Haus, Blazing Hot Celebrations and Quick Hits Money Wheel.

The trial is set to begin in March and will mark the first release of the Kascada Dual Screen Multi-Game in the United States.

“The Oregon Lottery is a trusted VLT provider, and we are happy about the opportunity to expand our long-standing relationship with them to introduce new experiences, technology and content that will capture attention and appeal to a broad range of player segments in the market,” said Light & Wonder Northwest sales director Jason Ashmann.

Oregon Lottery manager of gaming products Lyndsey Peterson added: “We continue to focus on our operational flexibility and options to ensure relevancy. Light & Wonder offers the latest technology and play mechanics to pair with legacy, hit game titles that our players enjoy.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.15 per cent lower at $64.51 per share in New York Friday.