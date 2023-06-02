This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

IGT extends Svenska Spel VLT deal and expands in Canada

2nd June 2023 8:44 am GMT
IGT
SG

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a three-year contract extension to continue providing its video lottery technology and services to Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel.

Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 1996, the new contract extension runs through January 2027 and will see IGT provide Svenska Spel with its INTELLIGEN central system, more than 4,000 Quasar video lottery terminals (VLTs), as well as games and the IGTPay cashless technology solution.

"Given the critical role that IGT has played in Svenska Spel's continued growth and modernization, we are pleased to guarantee our partnership for an additional three years," said Ola Enquist, Svenska Spel business area manager for Casino Cosmopol & Vegas. "IGT provides the ideal content, technology and services that enable Svenska Spel to responsibly grow our enterprise and engage our guests with next-generation experiences and future-forward innovation."

Mark MacCombie, IGT senior vice president for EMEA Gaming, added: “IGT and Svenska Spel have a proven approach for serving the Swedish market, and we look forward to building upon that foundation and helping Svenska Spel achieve its growth targets for three additional years.

"Svenska Spel's focus on superior player experiences and their willingness to adopt new technologies complement IGT's leadership in innovation. This is evidenced by more than a decade of shared success and deployments such as Svenska Spel's IGTPay-powered cashless solution."

IGT has also agreed a new a deal this week to provide an additional 720 VLTs to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), marking the fourth VLT contract to be awarded to IGT by WCLC in the past seven years.

“WCLC is committed to providing our VLT players with engaging content and high-performing hardware that deliver the best possible player experiences in Saskatchewan," said WCLC vice president of VLT gaming & operations Eric Karmark. "The additional 720 VLT units and exciting new games from IGT speak volumes to that promise, and we look forward to enhancing the market with this deployment."

David Flinn, IGT senior vice president, Canada, South and Central America, said: “The award and delivery of 720 additional VLT units reinforces the depth of IGT's commitment to WCLC's continued growth, and the quality of IGT's content and cabinets for the Canadian market.

“IGT's CrystalDual 27 continues to prove its versatility and relevance in gaming markets around the world as the premium dual-screen VLT cabinet. We're pleased to continue partnering with WCLC to provide industry-leading content, including titles under the only Canadian VLT wide-area-progressive feature, Vault Breaker.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 2.32 per cent higher at $25.10 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Canada Casino IGT Svenska Spel Sweden VLTs WCLC
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

IGT secures long-term iLottery contract with Connecticut Lottery

IGT unveils first omnichannel jackpot in US via Wheel of Fortune slots

Svenska Spel joins Playtech’s iPoker network

IGT continues long-running WestLotto partnership in Germany

Malta National Lottery to re-launch instant tickets under new IGT deal

Bally’s names Marcus Glover as CFO; Patel appointed vice chairman

IGT grows first quarter revenue despite Lottery decline

IGT enters casual gaming space with Playstudios licensing deal

IGT expands Iowa presence with new Meskwaki retail sportsbook

IGT and Rhode Island Lottery extend sports betting partnership

IGT enters New Mexico with Santa Ana Star Casino sportsbook deal

IWG relaunches with Kentucky Lottery after IGT iLottery integration

BetMGM launches Wheel of Fortune online casino in New Jersey

IGT expands sports betting presence in Ohio with BetSkybox deal

Lottomatica begins IPO process as 2022 revenue hits €1.4bn

Playtech
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution