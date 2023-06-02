IGT extends Svenska Spel VLT deal and expands in Canada

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a three-year contract extension to continue providing its video lottery technology and services to Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel.

Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 1996, the new contract extension runs through January 2027 and will see IGT provide Svenska Spel with its INTELLIGEN central system, more than 4,000 Quasar video lottery terminals (VLTs), as well as games and the IGTPay cashless technology solution.

"Given the critical role that IGT has played in Svenska Spel's continued growth and modernization, we are pleased to guarantee our partnership for an additional three years," said Ola Enquist, Svenska Spel business area manager for Casino Cosmopol & Vegas. "IGT provides the ideal content, technology and services that enable Svenska Spel to responsibly grow our enterprise and engage our guests with next-generation experiences and future-forward innovation."

Mark MacCombie, IGT senior vice president for EMEA Gaming, added: “IGT and Svenska Spel have a proven approach for serving the Swedish market, and we look forward to building upon that foundation and helping Svenska Spel achieve its growth targets for three additional years.

"Svenska Spel's focus on superior player experiences and their willingness to adopt new technologies complement IGT's leadership in innovation. This is evidenced by more than a decade of shared success and deployments such as Svenska Spel's IGTPay-powered cashless solution."

IGT has also agreed a new a deal this week to provide an additional 720 VLTs to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), marking the fourth VLT contract to be awarded to IGT by WCLC in the past seven years.

“WCLC is committed to providing our VLT players with engaging content and high-performing hardware that deliver the best possible player experiences in Saskatchewan," said WCLC vice president of VLT gaming & operations Eric Karmark. "The additional 720 VLT units and exciting new games from IGT speak volumes to that promise, and we look forward to enhancing the market with this deployment."

David Flinn, IGT senior vice president, Canada, South and Central America, said: “The award and delivery of 720 additional VLT units reinforces the depth of IGT's commitment to WCLC's continued growth, and the quality of IGT's content and cabinets for the Canadian market.

“IGT's CrystalDual 27 continues to prove its versatility and relevance in gaming markets around the world as the premium dual-screen VLT cabinet. We're pleased to continue partnering with WCLC to provide industry-leading content, including titles under the only Canadian VLT wide-area-progressive feature, Vault Breaker.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 2.32 per cent higher at $25.10 per share in New York Thursday.