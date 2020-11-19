All-In Diversity Project’s 2nd annual study sees rise in female execs

The All-In Diversity Project (AIDP) has released its second annual study on the betting and gaming sector’s workforce, seeing a boost in female executives but a drop in board representation.

Developed in partnership with the Centre for Diversity Policy Research and Practice at Oxford Brookes University, the All-Index 2019 has been compiled from data supplied by 26 gaming companies and found that women made up 46.7 per cent of the participating companies’ total 125,697 employees.

Women also represented 41 per cent of those companies’ executive board members, although only 22.5 per cent of non-executive board members were female.

In the previous year’s report, the AIDP noted that there was something close to pay parity for men and women in earnings groups up to 50,000, however, every salary band now shows men earning more than women.

While almost all respondents reported having an equality/anti-discrimination policy, less than 70 per cent offered training and learning to help support the active implementation of the policy, compared to around 90 per cent in 2018.

Conversely, the number of organisations offering conscious and unconscious bias training increased from 50 per cent in 2018 to over 72 per cent in 2019, while there has also been an increase in companies offering training in relation to inter-cultural competence issues such as language and stereotyping, and challenging inappropriate behaviour.

“All-in Diversity Project is the industry’s central resource for businesses requiring data and tools in order to progress their business to a more diverse and inclusive workforce,” said All-in Diversity Project co-founder Kelly Kehn.

“We believe that surveying the industry annually is one of the most significant ways we can continue real progress globally. We are grateful to all participants who are both committed to their own progress but also to the industry’s overall improvement.”

The All-Index was initially established as a three-year plan, with a combination of Year 1 and 2 data providing some key trends and conclusions to be tested and validated by the 2020 results.

“Unfortunately, the events of 2020 look set to change established workplace practices and employee demographics across the world,” said the AIDP. “Early indications suggest that the pandemic has not only had an impact on the way we work, but also individuals within the workplace, serving to highlight and compound existing inequalities and disparities between different groups and types of employees.

“In consideration of this, we are planning to conduct some interim research in early 2021 to assess the short, medium and potentially long-term impact of the events of 2020.”

The latest All-Index 2019 Annual Report can be downloaded in full here