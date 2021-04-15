This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

888 commits to ESG improvements with new board committee

15th April 2021 9:08 am GMT
888 Holdings

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has established a new Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) committee under its board of directors.

The new ESG committee is chaired by non-executive chairman Jon Mendelsohn, with senior independent director Anne de Kerckhove and non-executive director Mark Summerfield also serving as members.

The committee will provide board-level oversight of 888's ESG strategy, targets and progress against key performance indicators.

“As a board, we are committed to ensuring that issues such as safer gambling, the climate change agenda, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement are consistently incorporated into the group's strategy and decision making,” said Mendelsohn.

“The creation of this committee demonstrates 888's firm commitment to continuous ESG improvements and ensuring sustainable and ethical best practice across the group's activities.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.15 per cent higher at 405.00 pence per share in London early Thursday morning, less than 3 per cent off their 52-week high of 416.00 pence per share set on April 8.

