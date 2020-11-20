888 set for launch of new customer-centric safe gambling feature

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 is rolling out a new customer-facing safe gambling feature for UK players later this month.

The Control Centre is a new customer-facing interface that will be available across all 888 sites, providing players with improved understanding of their gambling behaviour and further increasing the prominence of 888's safer gambling tools.

Accessible from 888's homepages, the Control Centre will provide customers a “one stop shop” to monitor their activity through intuitively presented data and take any necessary actions to control their gambling.

The Control Centre is initially launching in the UK, with further localised versions of the new feature set to be deployed in 888's other markets over the coming months.

“As part of our wider Safer Gambling Week initiatives, we are delighted to announce the phased roll-out of our latest safe gambling innovation, the Control Centre, initially launching to our customers in the UK this November,” said 888 chief executive Itai Pazner. “The first phase of the Control Centre will focus on making safe gambling tools more accessible and visible to customers, with several additional safe gambling product features due to be integrated over the coming months.”

“The Control Centre will be an integral part of 888's product offering moving forward and reflects our commitment to invest resources and expertise to create industry-leading, user friendly and AI -driven safe gambling tools. Our business rests on ensuring our customers are empowered to make safe and responsible decisions about their gambling,” Pazner added.

“We are committed to continually investing in our teams and technology to prevent gambling-related harm and we are confident that this innovative feature will offer customers new levels of data and clear, transparent insights that will help them to stay informed and in control.”