This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery

FanDuel joins AGA’s responsible sports betting campaign

10th March 2021 8:12 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook

FanDuel Group has become the first sportsbook operator to join the American Gaming Association’s responsible sports betting initiative.

Signing on to the AGA’s national campaign to promote the fundamentals of responsible sports betting, FanDuel is making a multi-million-dollar commitment of its media inventory, as well as league and team assets, and directing them towards responsible gaming messaging.

The operator will also work with its league, team and media partners to grow the campaign across television, radio, digital and in-venue media, and aims to have responsible gaming content live by May.

“As the mobile gaming industry leader in the US, we believe promoting responsible gaming behaviors is a core tenet of growing our business and the industry as a whole,” said FanDuel Group CEO Matt King. “We are not only going to commit substantial FanDuel resources to promote Have a Game Plan but we intend to build a consortium of partners throughout the sports and gaming business to scale this initiative and we encourage other operators to join us.”

FanDuel joins NASCAR, the NHL, the PGA TOUR, Monumental Sports and Entertainment and the Vegas Golden Knights as official AGA campaign partners.

“FanDuel’s commitment to support and grow Have a Game Plan couldn’t come at a better time,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Responsibility to our customers has always been a pillar of AGA member operations.

“Extending this to meet the new realities of an expanded sports betting ecosystem is going to require full collaboration with everyone involved in it - gaming operators, media companies and leagues and teams. We’re excited to have a partner like FanDuel to help extend this important initiative.”

Related Tags
AGA FanDuel Flutter Entertainment Responsible Gambling Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Michigan commercial casino revenue down 29% in February

Online growth drives Iowa sports betting market in February

Boyd and FanDuel to launch Stardust online casino in NJ and Pennsylvania

West Virginia’s iGaming market surges to record high in February

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Sportradar enhances ad:s platform with Fresh Eight acquisition

Bally’s primed for 2021 growth after executing strategic growth initiatives

Flutter Entertainment reveals majority stake in Indian online rummy operator

FanDuel appoints Amy Howe to newly created president role

Virginia sports betting market hits $58.9m handle in first 11 days

Flutter slips to 2020 loss as Stars’ acquisition weighs on bottom line

Gaming Intelligence US Regulatory Bulletin – February 2021

Record iGaming performance drives Pennsylvania growth in January

BetMGM takes early lead in Michigan’s nascent iGaming and betting market

Record December for Illinois sports betting market despite retail closures

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global