FanDuel joins AGA’s responsible sports betting campaign

FanDuel Group has become the first sportsbook operator to join the American Gaming Association’s responsible sports betting initiative.

Signing on to the AGA’s national campaign to promote the fundamentals of responsible sports betting, FanDuel is making a multi-million-dollar commitment of its media inventory, as well as league and team assets, and directing them towards responsible gaming messaging.

The operator will also work with its league, team and media partners to grow the campaign across television, radio, digital and in-venue media, and aims to have responsible gaming content live by May.

“As the mobile gaming industry leader in the US, we believe promoting responsible gaming behaviors is a core tenet of growing our business and the industry as a whole,” said FanDuel Group CEO Matt King. “We are not only going to commit substantial FanDuel resources to promote Have a Game Plan but we intend to build a consortium of partners throughout the sports and gaming business to scale this initiative and we encourage other operators to join us.”

FanDuel joins NASCAR, the NHL, the PGA TOUR, Monumental Sports and Entertainment and the Vegas Golden Knights as official AGA campaign partners.

“FanDuel’s commitment to support and grow Have a Game Plan couldn’t come at a better time,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Responsibility to our customers has always been a pillar of AGA member operations.

“Extending this to meet the new realities of an expanded sports betting ecosystem is going to require full collaboration with everyone involved in it - gaming operators, media companies and leagues and teams. We’re excited to have a partner like FanDuel to help extend this important initiative.”